FULL INTERVIEW: San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria defends proposed budget cuts amid financial deficit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is defending a proposed budget that includes service cuts, scaled-back projects, and tough financial decisions as the city faces a nearly $120 million deficit.

In a one-on-one interview Thursday, Mayor Gloria responded to criticism over reduced library hours, bike lane funding, and parking fees. He called the proposal a reality-check budget, saying the city can no longer spend money beyond its means.

"This will be a difficult year, let us make all the tough choices this year," Mayor Gloria said.

As the city scrambles to find solutions to its roughly $120 million budget shortfall, Mayor Gloria released his proposed spending plan for the next fiscal year with a focus on public safety, infrastructure, and homelessness. For many San Diegans, the proposed cuts mean a loss of services and more fees.

"Nothing is free. There's always trade-offs. And by maintaining those priorities that I've held throughout my career, it does mean that other things that I care deeply about, things like bike lanes, arts and culture have to be cut," Gloria said.

Gloria is facing backlash to his proposed budget cuts to libraries and recreation centers. The city faced similar pushback when he made cuts last year, especially from families who depend on those services.

"Some of these locations may close, others may have adjustments, but others may be untouched. For the reasons that you mentioned, we recognize that in some communities the library may be the only way that folks can access books. Rec center may be the only option for recreation. Bottom line, we have to balance the budget. There isn't a lot of slack in the line, really, anywhere, so every department will be impacted," Mayor Gloria said.

Special event parking fees and paid parking at Balboa Park are another hot topic. When asked if there were plans to roll back on those charges, Mayor Gloria did not back down on the fees.

"Yes, there are suggestions to reduce or eliminate some of those fees, but there's nothing free. It will come out from somewhere else that would likely be more reductions to libraries and rec centers, or it could mean more reductions in police, and fire, and homelessness. I don't think that that's what the people want, and my hope is that those things will not come to pass," Mayor Gloria said.

The mayor said while his proposal may be unpopular, it is meant to put the city back on track after years of structural budget problems.

"Let's deal with the structural budget deficit once and for all, and then let's work together for the next two years that all of us here at City Hall to responsibly regrow the organization and take whatever additional revenue may come through, hopefully an improving economy, and put it toward the things that we care most about," Mayor Gloria said.

Watch the full interview in the player below:



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