High winds wreak havoc in San Diego's East County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two big rigs overturned on Interstate 8 in the Pine Valley area as high winds swirled across San Diego's East County region Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a big rig heading westbound on I-8 flipped onto its side near Crestwood Road just before 6:40 a.m. The big rig blocked the No. 1 and 2 lanes, the CHP reported.

Less than 10 minutes later, a second big rig overturned and came to rest on its side in the slow lane, the CHP said.

The downed trucks forced the closure of all westbound lanes, with the shutdown in effect as of 9 a.m. Passenger vehicles were being allowed to make their way past the scene, but big rigs/high-profile vehicles were being stopped.

A specific high wind advisory from Alpine to the Imperial Valley line prompted Caltrans to call for high-profile vehicles to be detoured from I-8 to Imperial Highway.

For San Diego’s coasts, mountains, and desert areas, a High Wind Advisory was in effect through 10 p.m. Thursday.