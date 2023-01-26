Watch Now
Multiple reports of trees downed trees around San Diego County as high winds swirl

Mark Shaffer
Tree down on car in Mission Valley (Jan. 26, 2023)
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 16:03:36-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities received numerous reports of trees falling around San Diego County on Thursday as strong winds whipped across the region.

Some of the incidents that have been reported to the National Weather Service in San Diego, California Highway Patrol, and ABC 10News (as of 12 p.m.):

11:42 a.m., Hidden Meadows (west of Valley Center): Tree blocking Old Castle Road at Champagne Boulevard

11:22 a.m., San Diego: Downed tree on northbound SR-163 transition to I-5

11:22 a.m., San Diego: Downed tree on 11th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5

11:18 a.m., Lakeside: Tree down on El Monte Road

11:17 a.m., Mission Valley: Tree comes down on at least two cars in front of Lowe’s at Fenton Marketplace

10:43 a.m., San Diego: Large palm fronts blocking the off-ramp at southbound I-5 at Pershing Drive

10:15 a.m., Pine Valley: Telephone line down across SR-79 and blocking southbound lanes

10:10 a.m., Julian: Large tree down that is leaning on powerlines

10 a.m., University Heights: Large Eucalyptus tree down on El Cajon Boulevard

9 a.m., Mission Hills: Large Eucalyptus tree down in Pioneer Park

8:50 a.m., Balboa Park: Large tree falls down, reportedly hits a person; Parkgoers being told to leave due to additional trees coming down

8:45 a.m., Escondido: 80-foot tree uprooted on Birch Ave. and San Pasqual Valley Road

