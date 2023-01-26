San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 26, 2023: Strong Santa Ana winds today

Strong Santa Ana winds will impact the entire county today with the strongest winds late this morning into the afternoon. Peak wind gusts have already exceeded 70mph this morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10pm for the coast and deserts for northeasterly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts to 45mph. A level higher High Wind Warning is in effect for the same time in the inland and mountain areas for northeasterly winds of 30 to 40mph and gusts of 50 to 75mph.

It will be gusty at times all the way to the coast which may impact golfers at the Farmers Insurance Open. Otherwise, the weather will be perfect at Torrey Pines besides the chilly mornings! Saturday morning the marine layer may start to return which could bring foggy conditions to golf course.

Cooling into the weekend as a trough of low pressure develops bringing a chance of showers Sunday, widespread rain on Monday with showers tapering off on Tuesday. Temperatures plummet 10 to 20 degrees with this storm when we'll see 50s for most of the county and 30s in the mountains for high temperatures.

This storm may be the coldest we've seen so far this season with crashing snow levels. Snow levels will hover near 5,000' Sunday dropping to 4,000' on Monday and potentially as low as 3,000' Monday night which will likely lead to travel impacts and potential school cancelations.

Elevations above 5,000': Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Lookout Mountain

Elevations above 4,000': Julian, Ranchita

Elevations above 3,500': Pine Valley, Descanso

Elevations above 3,000': Warner Springs

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 63-74°

Mountains: 41-58°

Deserts: 66-68°

ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry