Person struck by tree in Balboa Park amid high winds, authorities say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One person was hit by a tree and injured in Balboa Park Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to authorities, the incident was reported just after 8:50 a.m. at El Prado and Balboa Drive.

Details on the incident were not immediately released, but the victim's injuries were initially believed to be minor.

With high winds whipping across the San Diego region, it was not immediately clear if wind caused the large tree to topple over.

Authorities said city crews were sent to the scene to remove the tree that is blocking the roadway.