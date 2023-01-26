Power outages affect thousands as high winds sweep through San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than 6,500 people are without power throughout San Diego County as high winds sweep through the region.

Some of the major power outages include 3,203 customers without power in Blossom Valley and El Monte, 749 in Granite Hills, Bostonia, and El Cajon, as well as 738 in University Heights, North Park, and Normal Heights.

Several other smaller power outages have also been reported throughout the county.

The cause of the outages is unclear at this time, but the news comes amid high winds throughout the region.

SDG&E said power is expected to be restored by Thursday afternoon.

Click here for up-to-date outage information and restoration times.