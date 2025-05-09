Former Teacher of the Year Jacqueline Ma sentenced for sex crimes involving minors

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A San Diego judge just sentenced former ‘teacher of the year’ Jacqueline Ma to 30 years to life in prison. She will be eligible for parole after 30 years.

Ma cried as she read a prepared statement admitting to sex crimes against two former students.

“I shamed the title of teacher,” she said as her family member watched from the court gallery.

Ma admitted she manipulated the boys. “I exerted power and control and deceived them into thinking I was their friend.”

Ma wore a blue prisoner’s uniform and had handcuffs around her hands and chains around her waist.

She will be getting credit for the 913 days of time she’s already been in custody.

Judge Enrique Camarena ordered her to register as a sex offender.

He said she groomed her students in plain sight and wasn’t caught right away because she was well-respected and an award-winning teacher.

RELATED COVERAGE:

