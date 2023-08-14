Fletcher requests all written correspondence with accuser, $10K in sexual misconduct lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On the heels of the special election to fill his vacant seat, former San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is now filing a motion in the ongoing lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment.

According to the motion filed on Aug. 10, Fletcher is demanding his accuser, Grecia Figueroa, a former MTS employee, to "produce the entirety of their communications together."

Figueroa initially filed the lawsuit in March, accusing the local politician of sexual abuse and retaliation.

Although Fletcher previously admitted to a "consensual" relationship with the employee at the time, he denies all allegations of abuse and retaliation.

The motion claims the Defense Council has asked Figueroa for the relevant documents in the past.

The document says that Figueroa's "refusal to produce her communications is not surprising given that her written communications will reveal the consensual nature of her interactions with Mr. Fletcher."

The request includes all text messages, Instagram direct messages, Facebook messages, Twitter direct messages, e-mails, WhatsApp messages, or any other written form of communication.

In a statement to ABC 10News, Figueroa's attorney wrote:

This is defense’s attempt at gamesmanship. We are working with defense to produce the documents requested. We can’t produce anything until a protective order is in place. Jessica Pride, Pride Law Firm

Fletcher is also requesting $10,720.00 for legal fees.