Veterans call on Nathan Fletcher to resign immediately, question sincerity of PTSD claim

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A group of veterans is calling on San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to step down immediately instead of waiting until next month when he finishes medical leave.

“When I heard that county supervisor Fletcher had dropped the term PTSD in conjunction with his sexual assault allegation, my jaw dropped, and my eyeballs popped,” said Jason Gilbert, Chairman of Disabled Veterans PAC.

Fletcher stunned many in San Diego County when he announced on March 26 he would check into a treatment center. He said he was suffering from PTSD associated with combat “piled on top of intense childhood trauma that’s been exacerbated by alcohol abuse.”

Two days later, Fletcher was accused of sexual assaultand harassment by a former MTS employee who is suing the county supervisor. Fletcher maintains their interactions were consensual and denies the lawsuit’s accusations.

“It’s clear to me that this was a ruse to cover up for infidelity and the other alleged crimes,” said San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond in a video posted Sunday.

He took issue with taxpayers being on the hook for Fletcher’s salary while he was on leave from the county.

“Mr. Fletcher’s actions are causing unneeded distractions, and he needs to resign immediately.”

Gilbert stood next to other veterans at a press conference Monday morning and called on Fletcher to step down right away.

The county supervisor has already submitted his resignation, but it won’t become effective until May 15, when he completes his medical leave, said Fletcher spokesperson James Canning.

Kate Monroe, a Marine Corps veteran and sexual assault survivor called on Fletcher to release a statement clarifying that PTSD isn’t an excuse for sexual assault. She accused Fletcher of diagnosing himself with PTSD to protect his career and said she’s been inundated with calls from concerned veterans.

“Your fellow veterans are sending you a message, and that is for five minutes; go look in the mirror, realize it’s over and resign,” she said.

Gilbert also asked Fletcher to release a statement saying PTSD is never to blame for sexual assault.

“I'm very concerned about at-risk veterans with PTSD, watching this story on the news and becoming distressed or angry that PTSD is now being associated with sexual assault,” he said.