Ex-San Ysidro HS basketball star Mikey Williams pleads guilty to 1 count

Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 30, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Former San Ysidro High School basketball star Mikey Williams has pleaded guilty to a single count of making criminal threats in connection with a non-injury shooting outside his Jamul home.

If Williams completes anger and gun safety courses by his scheduled Aug. 12 sentencing date, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor, City News Service reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

