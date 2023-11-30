Ex-San Ysidro HS basketball star Mikey Williams pleads guilty to 1 count

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Former San Ysidro High School basketball star Mikey Williams has pleaded guilty to a single count of making criminal threats in connection with a non-injury shooting outside his Jamul home.
If Williams completes anger and gun safety courses by his scheduled Aug. 12 sentencing date, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor, City News Service reported.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
