Guns found in basketball star Mikey Williams’ home 2 weeks after shooting, detective says

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A detective revealed the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department found multiple weapons in basketball star Mikey Williams’ home two weeks after a shooting outside his Jamul property.

Bradley Farr said while executing a search warrant on April 13, officers found a handgun on Williams’ nightstand along with a loaded magazine next to it.

Downstairs in the athlete’s home, police found a semi-automatic rifle with a live round. Farr said they also found ammunition throughout the home but couldn’t locate the gun used in a March shooting outside Williams’ home.

Farr made the testimony on Tuesday during a preliminary hearing for Williams, who is charged with several counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The prosecution called several witnesses to the stand on Tuesday, including two minors who were there the night of the shooting.

The first girl seemed very nervous as she gave conflicting testimony at times about what happened.

“I felt pressured into saying it was Mikey,” she testified.

When asked if she saw Williams fire a gun she said, “It was pretty dark outside I don’t think so.”

“I don’t know what I saw. I’m confused," she said.

Another juvenile testified she went to the home with a group of friends and that “Mikey seemed shocked that we were there.”

She said Williams told them they better go or they’d leave with “bullet holes.”

The juvenile said she heard at least three shots go off and pushed her friend in a Tesla so she wouldn’t get hit by the gunfire.

The driver of that car testified he saw a red flash and Williams holding what he thought was a gun.

He said he drove away as fast as he could once his car windows began crackling after being hit by gunfire.

“I was fearful, although I know that the Teslas, like, are slightly bullet proof,” said Govani Salaiz.

Williams is a star player with millions of followers online and was committed to play at the University of Memphis.

The school's athletic department recently said while he’s on the team roster, he won’t have access to team activities or facilities until the criminal case is finished.