Neighbor recounts police swarming basketball star Mikey Williams' house

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) — A man who owns a house next to star high school basketball player Mikey Williams says he was surprised to see police storm the teen’s property Thursday.

“I saw some sheriffs’ cars pull up into this easement here to go to that house and then I saw some vans go, some unmarked cars, five minutes later three more sheriffs’ cars came and stood right here and then they had the noise going … and then over the microphone (said) ‘we have a search warrant,’” said James Heald.

Heald said he heard a couple of loud bangs and thought police might’ve broken down the teen’s door.

Williams was booked Thursday on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting on his property last month.

The San Diego County Sherriff’s Department said on March 27th there was an argument about guests in a house. Five people left in a car that was shot at, police said adding no one was hurt.

An SUV with a broken windshield with what looked like bullet holes could be seen in a long driveway leading to Williams’ house on Friday. It’s not clear if the vehicle is the same one that was shot at.

From Heald’s backyard, a large basketball court could be seen on Williams’ property while someone stood and watched as an ABC 10News crew filmed.

“I had an offer on my house and then that went on the market, and they switched to that one probably because of the court,” said Heald, who says he often sees teenagers and coming and going from the property.

He called Williams’ arrest unfortunate given the teen’s promising career as one of the best high school basketball players in the country.

“He seemed like a nice guy I had some steaks ordered that went to his place instead of my house, so he gave me a call to come pick them up so that was cool.”

Students at San Ysidro High School, where Williams plays basketball expressed their surprise about his arrest.

”It could just be like pretty disappointing because it could potentially ruin his career,” said Daniela, a student at the school, in an interview with 10News photojournalist Virginia Creighton.

Williams’ attorney posted a statement on Instagram that said the teenager maintains his innocence and will cooperate with the criminal investigation.

“We are aware of several narratives being advanced online that are not factual and are designed to humiliate Mr. Williams. We are confident that the truth will come to light,” wrote Troy Owens Jr.

The District Attorney’s Office said Williams is due to appear in El Cajon court next Thursday.