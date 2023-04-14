Young man believed to be San Diego high school basketball star arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A young man arrested in connection with a shooting in Jamul is believed to be San Diego high school basketball star Mikey Williams.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said a SWAT unit and detectives served a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 2600 block of Bratton Valley Road. The warrant, officials stated, was related to a shooting that occurred on the property on March 27.

An 18-year-old man named Michael Williams, who was at the home when the warrant was served, was taken into custody, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff’s officials released the following information regarding the March 27 incident:

“There was a verbal argument about guests in the house being asked to leave. Five people got into a car and as they were driving away, shots were fired. The car was hit, but no one was hurt. The incident was reported to the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station and Rural Command the next day, March 28.”

Officials added, “Three of the passengers in the car are minors. It is the policy of the Sheriff's Department not to release identifying information about minor victims. This is all the information that can be released at this time as the investigation continues including interviewing additional witnesses.”

Jail records obtained by ABC 10News showed Michael Anthony Williams was booked into San Diego Central Jail at 3:24 p.m. Thursday on five felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Williams’ date of birth, height, and weight match the description of San Ysidro High School basketball standout Mikey Williams.

Michael Anthony Williams was released from custody early Friday morning after posting $50,000 bail, officials said. Williams is scheduled to appear in court in El Cajon on April 20.

Mikey Williams, one of the top high school basketball players in the nation, is a senior at San Ysidro High and is committed to attend the University of Memphis in the fall.