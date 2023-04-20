San Ysidro High School basketball star Mikey Williams to be arraigned after shooting arrest

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego high school basketball star Mikey Williams is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday following his arrest on multiple gun-related charges.

Williams, 18, is accused of involvement in a shooting that took place outside of his Jamul home on March 27.

The San Ysidro High School senior was arrested on April 13 on multiple felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He was released several hours after his arrest after paying $50,000 bail.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said Williams’ arrest stems from an argument that took place at his home on Bratton Valley Road in the late evening hours of March 27.

Officials said after the argument, a car was leaving the property when gunshots were fired towards the vehicle. Five people were inside the car, but no one was hit by gunfire.

On April 13, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Williams’ home and arrested him.

The Memphis athletics department said it is “aware of the situation” and is gathering more information.

Williams is one of the name, image and likeness era's earliest stars, securing a multiyear deal with shoe and athletic apparel maker Puma for an undisclosed amount in 2021. He has millions of followers across his social media platforms and On3.com estimates his NIL valuation at $3.6 million.