San Ysidro High School basketball star Mikey Williams to appear in court to face more charges over shooting

Former San Diego high school basketball standout Mikey Williams is set to appear in court Friday to face three additional charges in connection with a March shooting at his Jamul home.
Posted at 8:03 AM, Oct 27, 2023
EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Former San Ysidro High basketball star and University of Memphis recruit Mikey Williams will be back in an El Cajon courtroom Friday to face three additional charges related to a shooting incident that occurred on his property earlier this year.

In April, the now-19-year-old Williams was charged with five counts of assault with a weapon and one county of firing into an occupied vehicle in connection with a shooting at his house in Jamul on March 27.

Investigators said an argument took place at the home, and then gunshots were fired at a car that was leaving Williams' house. Bullets struck the car, but no one inside was hurt.

Earlier this month, a judge decided there was enough evidence to move forward with a trial for those charges. But during that hearing, based on what was said during witness testimony, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office added three charges.

At the time of the shooting investigation, it was believed five people were inside that car. One additional count of assault with a weapon was included because testimony stated there was a sixth person in the car, an Uber Driver.

Williams faces two additional counts of making threats.

Williams was a standout basketball player for San Ysidro High. He was recruited to play college ball at Memphis, where he’s enrolled in online classes and remains on the team roster. However, Williams does not have access to team facilities or activities.

The university said his status with the program will be determined when the court case is resolved.

If convicted on all charges, Williams could potentially face 30 years in prison.

