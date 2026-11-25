How many more lives will be lost before something changes on State Route 67? That’s the question some East County residents are asking following another deadly collision along the highway, which has long been a source of concern for people who live and travel along the corridor.

Multiple residents who live along it are now calling on local leaders and transportation officials to take further action to improve safety along the busy roadway. For Brett Morey, speeding traffic along SR-67 is a daily concern.

“Highway 67 is known as a danger within our county for many, many decades,” Morey said.

Morey lives just off the highway, where he says drivers regularly speed past nearby neighborhoods.

At one point along the roadway, the posted speed limit is 55 miles per hour — a limit Morey believes is too high given the surrounding community and history of collisions.

“Right here happens to be 55 miles an hour, which is shocking. It should be closer to 40 or 45,” he said.

Morey says the highway has seen numerous deadly crashes over the years, some of which he believes could have been prevented if drivers slowed down.

Another fatal collision last week left one man dead and three others injured, renewing concerns about safety along the corridor.

Morey says he has been reaching out to local leaders and media outlets in hopes of getting more attention on the issue.

“I've had no reply from anybody other than you guys at KGTV,” he said.

For Morey, the concern goes beyond the latest crash.

“The question is, how many more families are going to be affected before action is taken?” he said.

Highway 67 connects El Cajon to Ramona and serves as a major route through East County. Its safety has been a concern for residents for years.

On July 18, 2025, ABC 10News reported on a deadly three-car collision in the Poway area that left five people dead. It left loved ones hurt and many residents asking for something to be done.

Caltrans has previously implemented several safety improvements along the SR-67 corridor. The nearly $40 million Pavement Rehabilitation Project was completed in September 2024. It was funded in 2017 by the State Highway Operation and Protection Program using Senate Bill 1. That included installing thousands of flexible yellow 'channelizer' posts along the centerline in an effort to reduce the risk of head-on collisions.

But despite those improvements, concerns about the highway continue.

ABC 10News reached out to Caltrans for an update on its efforts to improve safety along the corridor.

In a statement, the agency acknowledged the ongoing concerns and said additional work is underway.

"Acknowledging how important State Route 67 is to the communities it serves, this highway is more than a transportation corridor. It is a critical connection for residences, businesses, commuters, and emergency responders.

We recognize the very real concerns expressed about safety along this corridor, particularly following serious and fatal crashes. We take the responsibility to improve roadway safety very seriously - Caltrans has not been standing still on State Route 67. Over the years we have continued to invest in improvements intended to enhance safety and traffic operations.

We recognize there is more work to do. We are advancing a larger, more comprehensive improvement effort for the corridor. While larger efforts move forward, we will continue evaluating opportunities for near term improvements where they are warranted and feasible. We know there’s more to do and we are committed to doing that work."

In the meantime, residents like Morey say they want to see additional action before another family is impacted.

“At the end of the day, there's people who lived here for decades, generations. They know the dangers that exist. The fact is, will action be taken?” Morey said.