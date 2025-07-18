Crash leads to small brush fire in Poway area, traffic interrupted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A rollover crash involving two vehicles on State Route 67 led to a small brush fire in Poway Friday afternoon, stymying traffic in the area.

According to Cal Fire, the vehicles in the crash caught on fire just before 12:45 p.m., and it spread through the vegetation, causing at least half an acre to burn. It initially had a moderate rate of spread with medium fuel for the fire. Cal Fire dispatched air and ground resources to extinguish the fire.

The Poway Fire Department was also on the scene.

As first responders worked to put out the fire, both directions of SR-67 were closed in the area south of Poway Road, according to PFD. PFD also says the forward progress of the vehicle and vegetation fires has been stopped.

Firefighters did not have information about potential injuries to the people inside the vehicles that crashed, nor the number of people involved. The crash and fire are under investigation.

As of 1:30 p.m., crews were still on the scene, and traffic remained at a standstill.

WATCH: Sky10 flew above the scene for an aerial view of the response to the fire

