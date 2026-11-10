Deadly crash shuts down portion of SR 67 near Posthill Road Tuesday morning

LAKESIDE, Calif. — At least one person is dead after a crash that shut down a portion of State Route 67 in the Eucalyptus Hills area near Lakeside on Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, southbound lanes of SR-67 were closed around 9 a.m. near Posthill Road.

The crash reportedly involved two vehicles, and at least one person was killed, CHP says.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and there is no estimate of how long traffic will be restricted.

Northbound lanes of traffic are not impacted. Check current traffic conditions here.