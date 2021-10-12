Investigators look into what led to deadly plane crash in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) -- The investigation and clean-up effort continued Tuesday following a plane crash in a Santee neighborhood that claimed the lives of at least two people and destroyed several homes on Monday afternoon.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, at around 12:15 p.m., a Cessna C340 out of Yuma, Arizona, was on its way to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa when it went down in a neighborhood on Greencastle Street, near Jeremy Street.

The aircraft plummeted to the ground and is believed to have hit a UPS delivery truck just before crashing into at least two houses. The impact led to a fire that engulfed the homes and several parked vehicles.

While the FAA said they could not confirm how many occupants were inside the twin-engine plane, the Yuma Regional Medical Center stated the aircraft was owned by Dr. Sugata Das. There was no confirmation that Das was the pilot at the time of the crash, however.

“We are deeply sad to hear news of a plane owned by local cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das which crashed near Santee,” said Dr. Bharat Magu. Chief Medical Officer at YRMC. “As an outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man Dr. Das leaves a lasting legacy. We extend our prayers and support to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time."

UPS confirmed that one of its employees was killed during the plane crash. The worker was not identified.

RELATED COVERAGE:



Santee Fire Department Deputy Chief Justin Matsushita said two people were confirmed dead while two victims were taken to the hospital.

Matsushita described the scene as “pretty brutal” and noted there was a possibility of more fatalities.

Administrators at Santana High School instituted a "secure campus" status as a precaution and deputies closed Jeremy Street and North Magnolia Avenue between Mast Boulevard and Second Street while emergency crews worked to extinguish the fires and mitigate other damage caused by the plane crash. Officials shut off electrical service in the immediate area for safety reasons.

The school had returned to normal operations by mid-afternoon, with students being "released for lunch or dismissal, if they do not have any other classes today," according to a campus advisory.

The Red Cross established an evacuation center at Cameron Family YMCA on Riverwalk Drive in Santee for residents forced from their homes due to the crash.