COVID-19 cases at San Diego Convention Center shelter for migrant teens now at 70

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Federal officials confirmed Tuesday that 70 migrant teens staying at the temporary shelter inside the San Diego Convention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says 247 girls arrived at the shelter Monday night. Of that group, 32 tested positive for the coronavirus. Another girl who was placed in the COVID exposed group contracted the virus.

The HHS added, "we are working to keep them all safe and healthy."

Officials said none of the minors who tested positive have needed to be hospitalized.

The new cases add to 37 positive cases reported on Monday. None of those cases are serious and those girls have been separated from those who tested negative, HHS confirmed. Officials added that those who initially tested positive were brought to San Diego on a separate plane and their intake and placement were separate.

The girls who have tested negative are being tested for the virus every three days, officials said, and those who were exposed are being tested more frequently.

The facility houses teens who have tested positive on a separate floor from the main group of girls. Those who may have been exposed are also kept in a separate area to avoid spreading the virus.

HHS added that, "children receive medical screenings, routine pediatric vaccinations, and any follow-up care needed for injuries or illnesses they had when they arrived from Rady’s Children’s Hospital Staff on-site at the Convention Center."

About 500 girls between the ages of 13 and 17 were brought to the convention center last weekend, to help alleviate a surge in asylum claims at the southern border over the last month.

Those staying in San Diego are set to remain at the facility through about mid-July.