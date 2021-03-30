Lawmakers respond to migrant shelter at San Diego Convention Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Dozens of migrant teenagers being housed at the San Diego Convention Center have tested positive for the coronavirus. Some local lawmakers say this may not have been the best choice for the shelter.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells says all children need to be taken care of regardless of the circumstances. Wells added, however, that there was no public input, arguing that taxpayers who paid for the convention center deserve a say.

“The opening of the convention center isn’t a long-term plan or even a short-term solution. It’s proof positive that although only two months old, the Biden administration has caused a historic crisis on our border,” Congressman Darrell Issa said.

