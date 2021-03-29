San Diego Loyal donates soccer balls to migrant girls

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Loyal Soccer Club is donating dozens of soccer balls to the migrant girls who arrived at the Convention Center Saturday night.

The teens are being temporarily housed downtown until they can be placed with a sponsor or family member.

South Bay Community Services is coordinating donations for the girls and reached out to the team earlier this week. Marketing Director Jesse Beltran said they have nearly 40 brand new soccer balls donated through their partnership with Adidas that they will deliver Monday.

About 500 girls arrived overnight and 250 more are arriving Monday.

Beltran said the dozens of soccer balls will go a long way, "you need 11 players on each side so one soccer ball will do that for 22 people."

Beltran said soccer is more than just a game for many people from Latin American countries.

"It's called the world's game for a reason and it's not necessarily because of the money you can make but more importantly from the passion that comes from it and the culture that it creates, when it comes to that game," Beltran said.

Beltran said helping these young ladies is part of their community effort called Together San Diego. "They're part of San Diego so together we're going to help one another, regardless of what's going on, we're going to be there to support. If it's as simple as donating some soccer balls just to give them a good time, when it's something they enjoy and like to be around that's what we're going to do."

San Diego Loyal Soccer Club is one of many groups helping the migrant girls.

In Kearney Mesa the Children's Initiative packed backpacks full of hygiene products Sunday afternoon. They also purchased new clothes for the teens.

At the convention center the girls have wraparound services, including medical, education and mental health support.

The Episcopal Diocese of San Diego is working on plans for Good Friday and Easter to support the girls spiritually.

If you would like to help the young ladies, please go to sbcssd.org and fill out a volunteer form. Right now they are looking for toys and books appropriate for ladies ages 13-17.

SBCS is also requesting financial donations to give the girls some money when they leave the convention center. Please make a note in your donation if you wish for the money to go directly to the migrant girls.