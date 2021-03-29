Menu

Dozens of migrants test positive for coronavirus at San Diego Convention Center

Posted at 2:48 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 17:53:38-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Dozens of the migrants being sheltered at the San Diego Convention Center have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The department says a total of 33 cases have been reported. 27 of the cases were reported before arrival and another six cases were discovered after rapid testing. None of the cases are serious, according to HHS.

The department told 10News that the girls who initially tested positive for the virus were brought to San Diego on a separate plane. Their intake was also separate and they are being “cohorted” in a separate area.

A total of 500 girls between the ages of 13 and 17 were brought to the convention center over the weekend. The migrants are set to remain at the facility through mid-July.

