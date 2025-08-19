Community members patrol San Diego schools as ICE detainments raise concerns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Teachers and parents are working together to help families feel safe after recent immigration enforcement actions near San Diego schools.

Community members in San Diego are taking action after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained parents near local schools in recent weeks.

The most recent incident occurred last Thursday when ICE arrested a parent near Linda Vista Elementary for allegedly falsifying his Social Security number.

Video shows ICE agents removing the man from his car while he was waiting to pick up his child. The San Diego Unified School District had to contact his wife to come and pick up the child.

As fear grows in the community following these arrests, a coalition of teachers and community members began patrolling school areas.

At Lincoln High School on Tuesday, about a dozen volunteers gathered before classes started. The group included teachers from Lincoln High and other campuses, along with parents.

I watched as volunteers handed out flyers to help identify ICE agents and circled the block to check for immigration enforcement presence nearby.

"We've been successful in identifying them, kicking them out several times. We feel pretty successful in informing the community on what to look out for," said Benjamin Prado, a community patrol volunteer.

The coalition was trained over the summer by the non-profit Union del Barrio on how to respond to ICE agents near schools. The organization has conducted similar patrols for years.

Hugo Verra, who recently joined the community patrol coalition, expressed some apprehension about his new role.

"It's obviously nervousness. I think it's even more imperative that families, students feel safe to travel from home to school," Verra said.

As parents dropped off their children at Lincoln High, volunteers distributed flyers explaining what ICE agents might look like and what to do if they're spotted.

Erendira Ramirez from Union del Barrio emphasized the importance of their presence.

"We're here today to let students know that there are people who care and maestros who care about student safety," Ramirez said.

The effort has been welcomed by some parents, including Jenny Bello.

"This feels good, God bless them," Bello said.

ICE has not yet responded to inquiries about these teacher patrols. However, in a previous statement to ABC 10News, the agency emphasized they are not targeting schools and discouraged what they called "smear campaigns" against ICE, suggesting such actions could lead to more assaults on agents.

