SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It seems like everywhere you look in downtown San Diego, it’s evident that Comic-Con has arrived.

“I’ll see you there!” said visitor James Woodruff.

People travel from all over the world to come to the event, one of them being Woodruff from Cleveland.

“I’ve talked to people the last few weeks when I told them I was coming here. And they’re like, ‘Aren’t you worried about this stuff?’ And I’m like, ‘More than you know; existentially terrified,” Woodruff said.

That worry comes in the form of what could happen at the event and the security around it.

It comes in part after another mass shooting in recent weeks — the latest over the weekend at an Indiana mall.

“I think you always have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” said Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer.

While unable dive into specifics, Glanzer said security is always top of mind at the event as organizers work with law enforcement at local and nationwide levels.

“So, we’re very conscientious of that and we have a lot of ... you’ll see a lot of uniformed security and a lot of security that you won’t see,” Glanzer said.

Sara Arjmand, director of operations of San Diego Dining Group, said they’re also expecting to see more security in the Gaslamp Quarter this week.

“This year, we had a meeting with the Gaslamp and the Chief of Police. There’s going to be a lot of police officers throughout the Gaslamp. Gaslamp has its own security. They’re maximizing their security as well,” Arjmand said.

There is a balancing act when it comes to easing the minds of Comic-Con attendees and not trying to worry those who have issues about attending.

“I think it’s similar to COVID, you know. One of the things we’ve told people: if you don’t want to attend the event because you don’t feel safe, then don’t,” Glanzer said. “There’s no shame in that. There’s no animosity. We all have to take our own precautions and do what we personally feel is best.”

Even though there’s a cause for concern for some, Woodruff said he hopes there’s nothing but fun at this year’s Comic-Con.

“I can’t let this stuff keep me from enjoying what I want to do,” Woodruff said. “This stuff’s horrible and somebody; something could happen. I’m hoping we really don’t have any problems. But I’m not going to let it stop me from going."