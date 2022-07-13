Watch Now
Chocolate bars with hidden 'golden tickets' return to San Diego Comic-Con

Hailey Adams, San Diego Convention Center<br/><br/>
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jul 12, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Are you ready to embark on your own Willy Wonka golden ticket scavenger hunt?

Then look no further than the return of one of the sweetest Comic-Con traditions as the San Diego Convention Center and Sodexo Live! teamed up to bring attendees the annual exclusive chocolate bars.

For the first time since 2019, the convention center will once again create its own limited-edition chocolate bars to be sold during this year's Comic-Con. A total of 4,000 chocolate bars (1,000 of each flavor) will be made and sold for $7 each.

"We do four flavors," San Diego Convention Center Executive Chef Sufi Karaien said. "We typically like to keep a couple with white chocolate. We like to keep a couple with dark chocolate or milk chocolate, and we definitely like to keep the flavors themed to Comic-Con and make them really whimsical."

This year's mouthwatering creations include:

  • Misunderstood Villain: A zesty product of dark chocolate, local orange, Tajin and smoked paprika.
  • Recess: A rainbow blend of passion fruit, crispy mango, white chocolate, and Fruit Loops.
  • Sunrise S'mores: Made with dark chocolate, Golden Grahams, and Lucky Charms marshmallows.
  • Pixie's Garden: Made of white chocolate, hibiscus flower and elderflower ganache.

Adding to the chocolate goodness is a lucky surprise for four lucky fans.

The convention center has hidden four "golden tickets" inside the bars that can be redeemed for a $100 Starbucks gift card.

Comic-Con begins on July 21, running through July 24, 2022.

