Big names set to appear at San Diego Comic-Con

Fans walk under a Comic-Con logo on day 1 of the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention held Thursday, July 24, 2014 in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Invision/AP)
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 19:42:51-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – After two years of virtual events and a special edition, San Diego Comic-Con officially kicks off on Thursday, July 21 with many big names in attendance.

With so much to do, here’s a look at which celebrities have confirmed so far to be in attendance at this year’s Comic-Con:

  • Keanu Reeves
  • Patrick Stewart
  • Minnie Driver
  • Christopher Lloyd
  • Rosario Dawson
  • Simu Liu
  • Cast of Walking Dead
  • Cast of new Lord of the Rings series
  • William Shatner
  • Kevin Smith
  • Ben Stiller
  • Dwayne Johnson
  • Kevin Fiege
  • Kesha
  • Bill Nye

For a list of programming visit www.comic-con.org.

