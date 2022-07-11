Big names set to appear at San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – After two years of virtual events and a special edition, San Diego Comic-Con officially kicks off on Thursday, July 21 with many big names in attendance.
With so much to do, here’s a look at which celebrities have confirmed so far to be in attendance at this year’s Comic-Con:
- Keanu Reeves
- Patrick Stewart
- Minnie Driver
- Christopher Lloyd
- Rosario Dawson
- Simu Liu
- Cast of Walking Dead
- Cast of new Lord of the Rings series
- William Shatner
- Kevin Smith
- Ben Stiller
- Dwayne Johnson
- Kevin Fiege
- Kesha
- Bill Nye
For a list of programming visit www.comic-con.org.