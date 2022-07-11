Big names set to appear at San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – After two years of virtual events and a special edition, San Diego Comic-Con officially kicks off on Thursday, July 21 with many big names in attendance.

With so much to do, here’s a look at which celebrities have confirmed so far to be in attendance at this year’s Comic-Con:

Keanu Reeves

Patrick Stewart

Minnie Driver

Christopher Lloyd

Rosario Dawson

Simu Liu

Cast of Walking Dead

Cast of new Lord of the Rings series

William Shatner

Kevin Smith

Ben Stiller

Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Fiege

Kesha

Bill Nye

For a list of programming visit www.comic-con.org.