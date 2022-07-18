SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's annual tradition is back with a vengeance!

Downtown San Diego will be clad in superheroes, villains, and other pop culture icons from July 21 - 24 as San Diego Comic-Con International returns at full scale since 2019.

However, Comic-Con can be also incredibly overwhelming. Whether you're a returning cosplayer or a newbie, there’s simply so much happening that you might not know where to begin. ABC 10News is here to help.

WHERE & WHEN

Where: San Diego Convention Center

When: July 20 - 24

Who: The list of Exhibitors, Artist's Alley sections, as well as the Fan Tables sections, have all been revealed on CCI’s site. The convention center map is also live.

Dia Dipasupil Cosplayers pose during Comic Con

COVID-19 POLICIES

The tens of thousands attending Comic-Con will be required to wear approved face coverings throughout the convention. These guidelines apply to all at Comic-Con, including attendees, exhibitors, press, professional, staff, volunteers, and cosplayers. The only exception is children under the age of 5.

Guest must also show proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of entry. This year, Comic-Con is partnering with free service Clear Health Pass to make screening quicker. Visitors who choose to download the Clear app and upload their information prior to attending will be put in a special queue to enter.

Want to move through the verification line in a flash? Create your CLEAR Health Pass and get your wristband faster! Download and sign up for free here. https://t.co/QSEHoahabz pic.twitter.com/88ybSdvO51 — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) July 11, 2022

ROAD CLOSURES

Driving to San Diego Comic-Con or near the downtown area this weekend? Make sure you know just where to go.

Harbor Drive will close to traffic (including bikes, scooters, and skateboards) on the following days and times:

Wednesday, July 20: 2 -10 p.m.

Thursday, July 21: 7 a.m. -10 p.m.

Friday, July 22: 7 a.m. -10 p.m

Saturday, July 23: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m

Sunday, July 24: 7 a.m. -8 p.m

PARKING/PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

If you're attending to Comic-Con you have several options for parking, public transportation, or shuttling in and around downtown San Diego.

SDCC is offering attendees two options to purchase parking ahead of time from either ABM Parking or ACE Parking. You can find more information about pricing and navigating parking downtown here.

Comic-Con is providing a free shuttle for those staying downtown, Mission Valley, near the airport, and near Shelter and Harbor Islands.

Shuttle service begins July 20 at 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. and again July 21 - 23 from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next day, and Sunday, July 24 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shuttle services runs between every 15 to 30 minutes. A PDF featuring a list and map of the shuttle's 57 stops can be found online here.

MTS will be running extra routes along the Sycuan Green Line, UC San Diego Blue Lines, and Orange Line. Service each line will run every seven and a half minutes at peak times and every 30 minutes toward the end of the day. The schedules for each line from Wednesday through Sunday can be found here.