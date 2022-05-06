San Diego Comic-Con telling attendees to mask up this year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Comic-Con will be here before we know it, and while we’re all still waiting on the full guest list and panel topics, Comic-Con International has shared this year’s Covid-19 protocols.

While majority of California has lifted their indoor mask mandates, those attending Comic-Con will be required to wear approved face coverings throughout the convention, according to their website.

These guidelines apply to all at Comic-Con, including attendees, exhibitors, press, professional, staff, volunteers, and cosplayers. The only exception is children under the age of 5.

The organization said ticket holders with medical concerns who say they are unable to wear a mask are asked to not attend the event this year.

You can find more information on what qualifies as a face mask and what does not on CCI's site.

Additionally, all attending will need to show proof of vaccination status or be able to show a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Similar protocols were put in place last November during "Comic-Con Special Edition" which was a three-day event on Thanksgiving weekend.

"We are excited to gather again after such a long hiatus. But we want to be sure everyone who attends is as safe as possible," the organization stated on its website.

After two years, Comic-Con fully returns in-person to the Convention Center on July 21-24. According to their website, the event is "technically sold out" as many attendees opted to toll their badges from the canceled 2020 event to 2022.

