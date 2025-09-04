Chula Vista electric bike and scooter regulations take effect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Chula Vista's recently-approved electric micromobility vehicles ordinance will go into effect Thursday, regulating the use of e-bikes, e-scooters and similar devices.

However, the first few months of the ordinance will be focused on education about the law, with police officers providing warnings until Dec. 3.

The ordinance bans anyone under the age of 12 from riding a Class 1 or Class 2 electric bicycle and would make it a crime for an adult to knowingly allow them to do so.

Other stipulations in the ordinance include: No person under age 18 can transport any passengers on any electric micromobility vehicle.

Additionally, all electric micromobility vehicles -- defined as "lightweight, low-speed electric vehicles such as electric bicycles, motorized scooters, electrically motorized boards, and low-speed vehicles" -- are prohibited from operating on sidewalks in business districts and select neighborhoods, and Class 3 electric bicycles and motorized scooters would be prohibited on any sidewalk in the city.

"The goal is to keep our children safe," said Mayor John McCann. "Whether you are walking, riding, or driving, we want everyone to be safe."

Existing laws, such as anyone under age 18 must wear a properly fitted and fastened bicycle helmet when operating any electric micromobility vehicle, will continue to exist and be enforced.

Exceptions do exist for people with disabilities using mobility devices.

"This ordinance strikes a balance between embracing modern mobility solutions and ensuring the safety of all road users, especially our youngest residents and pedestrians," Councilman Michael Inzunza said. "We are creating a safer, more predictable environment for riders, drivers, and pedestrians alike."

"The city will continue to work with micromobility vehicle providers, local businesses, schools and residents to ensure a smooth rollout and effective public education campaign before utilization of enforcement tools allowed by the ordinance," according to a city statement.

