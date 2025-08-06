Chula Vista adopts new Electric Micromobility Vehicle Ordinance

CHULA VISTA — The City of Chula Vista is implementing a new Electric Micromobility Vehicle ordinance next month, after the city council adopted the measure.

The ordinance looks to improve public safety by introducing new age restrictions, operational rules, and a public education campaign for e-bikes, scooters, and other vehicles.

Under the ordinance, no person under the age of 12 may operate or ride a Class 1 or Class 2 e-bike in the city. Adults are prohibited from allowing children under 12 to operate the vehicles.

There are also passenger restrictions, which prohibit anyone under the age of 18 from transporting any passengers on any electric micromobility vehicle.

Pre-existing traffic laws are still in effect, which include restrictions for riding on sidewalks and helmet requirements.

According to a news release, the ordinance will take effect September 4, 2025. However, enforcement will not begin until December 3, 2025. Officials say the City will emphasize awareness and warnings to ensure safety, rather than citations.

