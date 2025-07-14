Young boy fatally struck by vehicle in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A young boy in Chula Vista died after being struck by a vehicle while riding his scooter, the Chula Vista Police Department's Watch Commander confirmed with ABC 10News.

Around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicle colliding with a child at 2025 Tango Loop.

According to authorities, first responders transported the child to Rady Children's Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

At the scene, a shoe could be seen underneath a black Audi sedan, along with a scooter lying off to the side.

Investigators from CVPD's traffic division are conducting an investigation at the scene, CVPD's Watch Commander said.

The status of the involved suspect is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.