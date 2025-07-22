Chula Vista City Council to consider implementing strictest e-bike regulations in San Diego County

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- The Chula Vista City Council Tuesday will hear the second reading of an ordinance that would regulate electric micromobility vehicles such as e-bikes and e-scooters.

If the council again votes to pass the ordinance, Chula Vista would have the strictest such rules in San Diego County. The vote comes just days after an 8-year-old boy was fatally injured when a vehicle struck him as he was riding an electric scooter in an Otay Ranch-area neighborhood.

The family of Mattviel Rodriguez said he was with his uncle and older brother when a driver came speeding through their cul-de-sac in the 2000 block of Tango Loop on July 13.

Although the tragic accident occurred in an HOA zone outside city jurisdiction, many believed the incident highlighted the need for clearer regulations on public roadways.

"Now it's brought up questions since then for even people out in that area, community members to see what they can do to create their own ordinance on private areas," said Chula Vista Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Anthony Molina. "But regardless, it is definitely something that made us go, 'OK, that could have easily happened on a public roadway.'"

Details on the proposed regulations

The ordinance would ban anyone under the age of 8 from riding a Class 1 or Class 2 electric bicycle and would make it a crime for an adult to knowingly allow them.

Additionally, all electric micromobility vehicles -- defined as "lightweight, low-speed electric vehicles such as electric bicycles, motorized scooters, electrically motorized boards, and low-speed vehicles" -- would be prohibited from operating on sidewalks in business districts and select neighborhoods, and Class 3 electric bicycles and motorized scooters would be prohibited on any sidewalk in the city.

"This ordinance strikes a balance between embracing modern mobility solutions and ensuring the safety of all road users, especially our youngest residents and pedestrians," Councilman Michael Inzunza said. "We are creating a safer, more predictable environment for riders, drivers, and pedestrians alike."

Other stipulations in the ordinance include:



No motorized scooter may be operated on roadways where the posted speed limit is 40 mph or greater

No person under age 18 can transport any passengers on any electric micromobility vehicle

Anyone under age 18 must wear a properly fitted and fastened bicycle helmet when operating any electric micromobility vehicle

More information on the California e-bike laws/Class definitions can be found at https://www.calbike.org/california-e-bike-classifications.

Exceptions do exist for people with disabilities using mobility devices.

"The city will continue to work with micromobility vehicle providers, local businesses, schools and residents to ensure a smooth rollout and effective public education campaign before utilization of enforcement tools allowed by the ordinance," according to a city statement.

If approved on Tuesday, the regulations will take effect in 30 days, followed by a 60-day grace period focused on warnings and education rather than immediate enforcement.

Community members react to potential rule changes

For many teenagers, these devices aren't just recreational -- they're essential transportation.

Teenagers Yanesel and Mateo said they're using it for their commutes to school.

"I got it because my mom couldn't take me to school because she works and it's just been easier to go to school and back. It's a good starter bike and it will get you off your phone," Yansel said.

Mateo added, "Because my school is going to be like 7 miles from my house, so I'm going to really need it, and my dad works in the morning, my mom does too. I also use it to help them out with going and getting groceries and stuff."

Some adult e-bikers who are familiar with the dangers of e-bikes say they support the new regulations to ensure the safety of youth.

Fred Lowe said, "I have eight speeds here, and if you don't know how to use it, or they forget about the brakes, they turn the brakes too loose. Next thing you know, they're out in front of a car and they get hit."

Other adults told ABC 10News that they believe supervision is key.

Community member Brian said, "I think some 12-year-olds can ride an e-bike, but they have to be supervised correctly to know how to ride it in a proper way on the road or in the bike lane."