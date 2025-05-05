Authorities: Panga boat washes ashore in Torrey Pines area, multiple people found dead

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Multiple people were found dead after a panga boat washed ashore in the Torrey Pines area Monday morning, according to authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Goard, were called to the waters off Torrey Pines State Beach just after 6:30 a.m. due to a reported boat on the beach.

While full details on the incident were not immediately released, sheriff’s officials confirmed several people believed to be linked to the boat were found deceased.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.