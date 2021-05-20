Several people rescued off La Jolla coast after panga boat report

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) – At least eight people were rescued from the waters off La Jolla after they were reportedly dropped off by a panga boat early Thursday morning.

ABC 10News learned San Diego Lifeguards, the Border Patrol, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to reports of people in the water off Marine Street, with one resident saying he woke up to people screaming and saw several people in the water yelling for help.

Responding crews were able to rescue at least eight people from the water and brought them to a lifeguard station to be evaluated.

Authorities at the scene said the panga boat believed to have dropped the people off was spotted abandoned near the Children’s Pool area. It is believed the same boat dropped off more people in that area.

