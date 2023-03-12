Multiple people dead after two panga boats capsized near Blacks Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – At least eight people have died after two panga boats capsized near Blacks Beach late Saturday night, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SDFD said they received a call at 11:30 p.m. about a rescue effort that turned into a recovery. They said they attempted to send up two helicopters to help search for the victims, but it was too foggy and misty.

SDFD tell ABC 10News that they hope the conditions will improve by the time the sun comes up to send additional crews to help search for victims.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

