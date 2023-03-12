Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Multiple people dead after two panga boats capsized near Blacks Beach

Black Beach Panga Boat Recovery
Blacks Beach
Posted at 7:17 AM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 10:53:41-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – At least eight people have died after two panga boats capsized near Blacks Beach late Saturday night, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SDFD said they received a call at 11:30 p.m. about a rescue effort that turned into a recovery. They said they attempted to send up two helicopters to help search for the victims, but it was too foggy and misty.

SDFD tell ABC 10News that they hope the conditions will improve by the time the sun comes up to send additional crews to help search for victims.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Tonight!

Watch ABC 10News Tonight!