Panga boat washes ashore on Dog Beach with at least 6 people aboard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A panga boat carrying several people washed ashore on Dog Beach in Ocean Beach Monday afternoon.

The incident happened a little before 2:30 p.m.

ABC 10News sent a photojournalist to the area, and they spoke to several witnesses about the boat coming to shore.

One of them was a retired coast guardsman, and he said he knew something wasn't right when he saw the boat in the surf.

He counted six people shedding their life vests before jumping into the waist-high water and running ashore.

Two more witnesses told 10News that the people from the boat jumped into the water fully clothed and ran past beachgoers. The witnesses said they did not see the people again after the initial encounter.

San Diego lifeguards were keeping an eye on the boat as U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrived at the beach.

The City of San Diego later confirmed that there were six individuals on board, and that no rescue or medical assistance was required.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.