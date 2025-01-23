4 young men plead guilty to pellet gun attacks in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four young men pleaded guilty this week to taking part in a string of pellet gun shootings in Hillcrest last fall that police described as hate-related.

The defendants, all 19 years old, were arrested in connection with drive-by attacks on six victims along University Avenue on the night of Sept. 7.

San Diego police described the crimes at the time as "hate crime- related assaults" and the defendants were initially charged with hate crime allegations that elevated what would be misdemeanor battery counts to felonies.

On Tuesday, the defendants -- Hernan Garduno Hernandez, Anthony Lopez- Quinonez, Arturo Herrera-Sustaita and Angelo Nathaniel Aron -- pleaded guilty to felony counts of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, but those convictions could be reduced to misdemeanors in a year.

The plea agreements hold that the defendants will participate in the "No Shots Fired" program, a gun violence prevention initiative originally launched in San Diego as a pilot program in 2021. Cognitive behavioral therapy and LGBTQ+ education will be included in the program for the defendants, who could receive misdemeanor reductions if they successfully complete the program, show proof of employment or enrollment in school, and don't pick up any new law violations.

"This plea agreement was reached with the support of each of the victims of the charged crimes," Deputy District Attorney Abigail Dillon said.

Prosecutors said the attacks happened within a half-hour period.

A group of friends standing outside the Burger Lounge restaurant were fired on first. Three of the victims were struck in the arms and legs, prosecutors said.

About 15 minutes later, an employee of Urban Mo's Bar & Grill was outside when he was hit by a gel pellet. Twelve minutes later, a couple walking out of Urban Mo's was struck in their upper bodies. Prosecutors said the couple saw a car drive past and heard laughter coming from the vehicle.

San Diego police said the vehicle used by the suspects during the shootings was identified through the department's license plate reader system, which led to the suspects' identification.

