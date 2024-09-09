4 injured in series of pellet gun attacks in San Diego's Hillcrest neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - At least four people were injured in a series of pellet gun shootings in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

Four shooting attacks occurred, the most recent of which was around 2 a.m. Sunday, in the area of 10th and University avenues, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"The suspects were seen driving in a light-colored minivan and described as white males," the department reported in a statement.

RELATED: Police investigate string of pellet gun attacks as possible hate crime

There are at least four victims, but they were not seriously injured, police said.

The motive for the shootings was unclear, but police said they were investigating the attacks as hate crimes. They did not explain why.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the shootings or persons involved to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.

In May, similar pellet gun attacks took place in the same neighborhood that left multiple people with injuries.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.