Arrest made in string of drive-by pellet gun shootings in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A suspect linked to a string of drive-by pellet gun shootings in Hillcrest was arrested, San Diego Police announced Friday.

According to SDPD officials, the suspect — identified as 19-year-old Hernan Hernandez — faces numerous charges stemming from what investigators are calling hate crimes targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

Jail records obtained by ABC 10News show Hernandez was arrested on Sept. 11 and booked into Central Jail.

Earlier this month, police responded to multiple reports of people struck by gel pellets in the Hillcrest neighborhood. Police said witnesses saw the suspected shooter(s) flee the area in a minivan following the attacks.

In May, several separate gel pellet shootings took place in the neighborhood, with at least three happening outside of LGBTQ+ nightclubs.

Police did not confirm if Hernandez was the suspect in May and September cases or if he was only a suspect in the September incidents.

Further details on Hernandez's arrest and his alleged tie to the shootings were expected to be released at his Friday afternoon arraignment.