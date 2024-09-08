More pellet shootings reported in Hillcrest months after string of attacks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More people have reported pellet shootings in Hillcrest, months after a string of pellet shootings outside bars.

“I was standing here at the bus stop,” said Martin del Real.

Del Real got off work Monday night after 10 p.m. As he waited for the bus at this stop along University Avenue near 6th Avenue, he looked up and saw a dark-colored sedan drive by.

“I hear something shooting, many shooting noises,” said Martin del Real.

"Something hit me in the face. Then something hit me in the cornea in the eye,” said del Real.

Del Real was shot eight times in the face with gel pellets, eight sharp pains.

Hours later, and a few blocks away, outside Flicks bar, Sam Kata was working security when he says a dark-colored car drove by.

“I felt the pellets shooting by. I was in Marines. I know. It hit me in the leg,” said Kata.

A photo he took shows the gel residue left behind on the pavement.

This shootings come more than three months after a string of pellet shootings outside bars Hillcrest. Surveillance video from outside the bars showed a dark colored car driving by.

Three people were struck, including Eddie Reynoso, who was working at Rich’s nightclub.

“When it got hit, I thought I got shot by a bullet,” said Reynoso. “I had to get shrapnel scraped out of my eye.”

While the physical injury, the incident left Reynoso with PTSD.

“It’s changed every aspect of my life. It’s been very painful,” said Reynoso.

Police announced the previous shootings were being investigated as possible hate crimes. Patrols were increased. So far, no arrests have been made.

I showed Kata, who did see the car from the recent incident, a surveillance photo of the car from the May shooting.

“It looks very similar. I’m 90% sure it’s the same car,” said Kata.

After the previous shootings, San Diego Police installed 14 smart streetlights in Hillcrest as a response. At the bus stop, I saw several of the cameras mounted in the general area.

It’s unclear if there is video of the two recent incidents.

Kata gave a statement to police Saturday. Del Real will give his statement Sunday.

“I’m scared they’re going to do it again if we don’t catch them,” said del Real.

ABC 10 News has reached out to San Diego Police to ask about a link between the shooting incident and are waiting to hear back.