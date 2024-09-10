Victim of previous pellet attack speaks on latest incidents in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At least four people were injured in another string of pellet gun attacks in Hillcrest.

“I am, nonetheless, angry over the incidents this week,” said Eddie Reynoso, a victim of a similar attack in May.

Reynoso expressed frustration over the series of hate crimes the San Diego Police Department is investigating in Hillcrest.

“Hate crimes of any kind will not be tolerated and will be investigated to bring justice to the victims,” said Lt. Jason Weeden of the San Diego Police Department.

In the latest attacks, a group allegedly drove around the same neighborhood, shooting people with gel-type pellets.

ABC 10News first reported Reynoso’s experience as a victim of a similar shooting in Hillcrest in mid-May.

“It took about five weeks to recover physically from the shooting. However, the mental recovery will be a lifelong journey,” Reynoso said.

Police said the first two incidents occurred last Monday near the 600 block of University Avenue. A third attack happened Saturday night in the 300 block of University Avenue, and a fourth early Sunday morning at 10th Avenue and University.

“I’m sad that this is continuing and escalating,” Reynoso said.

Police said the suspects drove a light-colored minivan in the recent attacks. The department does not believe the May attacks, which involved a dark-colored sedan, are related to the recent incidents.

“I think the most important thing right now is if you saw something, say something,” Reynoso said. “To the suspect, I would say come forward. Do the right thing. Let police know you’re responsible.”

