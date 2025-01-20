Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman was struck and killed by an SUV while walking in Encinitas

The SUV driver who struck the woman in the roadway immediately left the scene
San Diego Sheriff
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File
San Diego Sheriff
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 66-year-old woman died after she was struck by an SUV with a person who drove away from the scene, authorities said today.

The crash occurred at 6:52 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Coast Highway 101, according to officials at the North Coastal San Diego County Sheriff's Station.

Preliminary information indicated the possibly light-colored SUV struck the woman in the roadway and the driver immediately left the scene, investigators said.

The woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance and died from her injuries, the investigators said.

It was not known whether the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol but the investigation continued, they said.

Anyone who saw the crash or captured it on video was asked to call investigators at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-847.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click For More Stories

Click For More Stories