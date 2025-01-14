Woman rushed to hospital after car veers off San Diego freeway ramp, lands on embankment

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after her car veered off a San Diego freeway transition ramp and landed on an embankment.

The California Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened off the state Route 94 transition ramp to southbound state Route 15 at around 1:40 a.m.

CHP officers and witnesses said the car was on the westbound SR-94 ramp to SR-15 when, for reasons unknown, it drove off the bridge, flipped over, and landed on the embankment of the Home Avenue off-ramp below.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker saw several witnesses rush to help the driver before emergency responders arrived at the scene.

Fire crews used the Jaws of Life to cut open the car and then pulled the injured driver from the wreckage.

The woman, who was not identified, was rushed to Scripps Mercy Hospital with injuries believed to be serious.

ABC 10News learned the CHP is investigating the incident.