Pedestrian struck by truck, killed on SR-54 in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A pickup truck hit and killed a person who was walking on state Route 54 late Monday night in the National City area, according to police.

The deadly collision occurred just after 11 p.m. on the eastbound lanes near Highland Avenue, National City Police told ABC 10News.

Police said the unidentified victim was walking on the freeway for unknown reasons when a Toyota truck struck them.

First responders found the person lying on the road unconscious, and despite life-saving measures, the person died at the scene.

ABC 10News learned the California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.