Driver killed after crashing into tree in Miramar Ranch North

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 58-year-old woman was killed after she crashed into a tree and was ejected from the SUV she was driving near the Miramar Ranch North neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 11:09 p.m. Friday to the 10600 block of South Brookville Drive, where they learned the woman was driving a silver 2005 Toyota RAV-4 east on South Brookville when she was unable to navigate the curvature of the roadway, drove onto the sidewalk and collided with a tree, said San Diego Police Officer David O'Brien.

The collision caused the vehicle to overturn and ejected the woman from the SUV. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The department's traffic division responded and is handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the crash was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

