Woman killed in Clairemont hit-and-run, police say

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Clairemont on Friday night and the driver fled.

The collision occurred at 9:02 p.m. near the intersection of Genesee Avenue and Mount Etna Drive, San Diego Police Department Officer Anthony Carrasco told City News Service.

Responding police officers found the pedestrian lying in the street. She was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Carrasco said camera footage showed a dark-colored pickup truck driving away from the scene without stopping.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the collision to call 619-231-2900.

