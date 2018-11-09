LIVE BLOG: Several wildfires burning in California

INTERACTIVE MAPS: WOOSLEY FIRE | HILL FIRE

(KGTV) — Several wildfires scorched swaths of land in northern and southern California this week, leaving thousands displaced due to evacuations and destroyed homes.

Here's a look at where the major fires burning in the state stand:

WOOLSEY FIRE (11:30 a.m. Friday)

Acreage: 14,000 acres

Containment: 0%

Evacuations: Bell Canyon, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks, West of Highway 23, South of Bard Lake, South of Highway 101, and all of Malibu. More evacuations

Damages: Multiple structures destroyed, at least 30,000 structures threatened; No injuries reported

The Latest: Overnight Friday the Woolsey Fire spread rapidly, forcing part of the City of Malibu to evacuate and driving more than 88,000 residents from their homes. Fire crews said Friday the blaze has jumped the 101 and is actively burning and has become the primary fire between it and the nearby Hill Fire. Read more

HILL FIRE (11:30 a.m. Friday)

Acreage: 6,100 acres

Containment: 0%

Evacuations: Point Mugu Naval Base, Camarillo Springs, Vallecito Trailer Park, CSU Channel Islands, Do Vientos, South Coast area. Maps posted on VCEmergency.com.

Damages: 437 structures threatened; 1 firefighter injured

The Latest: The Hill Fire's spread slowed overnight, though the blaze has still charred more than 6,000 acres in Ventura County. Friday, fire officials said they believe the fire will continue to burn its way toward the Pacific Ocean. Read more

CAMP FIRE (11:30 a.m. Friday)

Acreage: 70,000 acres

Containment: 5%

Evacuations: Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon, Butte Valley and parts of the City of Chico. More evacuations

Damages: At least 2,000 destroyed, 15,000 structures threatened; 3 firefighters injured, 5 people killed

The Latest: The Camp Fire is the largest wildfire currently burning in California. Since it began Thursday, red flag conditions have rapidly spread flames across multiple towns throughout Butte County. Fire officials said Friday extremely dry brush and low humidity are fueling the fire as it spread in all directions. Read more