LIVE BLOG: Several wildfires burning in California

(KGTV) — Several wildfires scorched swaths of land in northern and southern California this week, leaving thousands displaced due to evacuations and destroyed homes.
Here's a look at where the major fires burning in the state stand:
WOOLSEY FIRE (11:30 a.m. Friday)
Acreage: 14,000 acres
Containment: 0%
Evacuations: Bell Canyon, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks, West of Highway 23, South of Bard Lake, South of Highway 101, and all of Malibu. More evacuations
Damages: Multiple structures destroyed, at least 30,000 structures threatened; No injuries reported
The Latest: Overnight Friday the Woolsey Fire spread rapidly, forcing part of the City of Malibu to evacuate and driving more than 88,000 residents from their homes. Fire crews said Friday the blaze has jumped the 101 and is actively burning and has become the primary fire between it and the nearby Hill Fire. Read more
HILL FIRE (11:30 a.m. Friday)
Acreage: 6,100 acres
Containment: 0%
Evacuations: Point Mugu Naval Base, Camarillo Springs, Vallecito Trailer Park, CSU Channel Islands, Do Vientos, South Coast area. Maps posted on VCEmergency.com.
The Latest: The Hill Fire's spread slowed overnight, though the blaze has still charred more than 6,000 acres in Ventura County. Friday, fire officials said they believe the fire will continue to burn its way toward the Pacific Ocean. Read more
CAMP FIRE (11:30 a.m. Friday)
Acreage: 70,000 acres
Containment: 5%
Evacuations: Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon, Butte Valley and parts of the City of Chico. More evacuations
Damages: At least 2,000 destroyed, 15,000 structures threatened; 3 firefighters injured, 5 people killed
The Latest: The Camp Fire is the largest wildfire currently burning in California. Since it began Thursday, red flag conditions have rapidly spread flames across multiple towns throughout Butte County. Fire officials said Friday extremely dry brush and low humidity are fueling the fire as it spread in all directions. Read more