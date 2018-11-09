Interactive map: Camp Fire burns through northern California

(KGTV) — In only a couple of days, the Camp Fire spread to engulf thousands of acres, decimate a northern California town, and force thousands to flee.

High winds, dry brush, and low humidity have fueled the fire's spread since Thursday. The fire's spread started so quickly, it forced some motorists stuck in gridlocked traffic to abandon their vehicles and flee.

At least 5 people have been killed and three firefighters have been injured while battling the flames.

Here's a look at where the fire is, evacuations, evacuation centers, and road closures: