Interactive map: Hill Fire ignites near Thousands Oaks

(KGTV) — Not far from — or long after —the horrific Thousand Oaks mass shooting, the Hill Fire ignited and spread to cover thousands of acres.

The Ventura County blaze has charred more than 6,000 acres and threatened hundreds of homes. Thousands have been forced to evacuate.

Fire officials said they believe the fire will continue to burn its way toward the Pacific Ocean.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Several wildfires burning across California

Here's a look at where the Hill Fire is, evacuations, evacuation centers, and road closures: